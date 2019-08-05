The American DJ Diplo is known for sharing the details of his jet set lifestyle with his 5.5 million social media followers, but this weekend he took a picture that would shock any traveller:

The shattered windscreen of his plane.

Sharing the pictures to Instagram, one of the worried pilots can be seen wearing an oxygen mask and peering through the cracked windscreen.

Flying to Ohio to perform the DJ warned fans that – in light of the circumstances - he might not make it to the show.

"Dear Colombus (sic) and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I'm just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog."

A second picture shows the DJ blissfully meditating in the cabin of the gulfstream jet.

For all the high drama the pop star appears to have made it back to earth in one piece.

The Instagram post was later edited to calm worried fans: "Update : we landed and no one died...I'm definitely not going to tye die anymore jets."

This was a reference to the fact that earlier this month the flamboyant DJ painted his plane in tie-dye colours.

Yes, he loves his plane. However, the musician's attachment to his private jet might have been shaken following the incident.

It is uncertain what was the cause of the cracked windscreen, however the Herald have contacted the artist's management for a statement on full events and possible cause.

Those wealthy enough to fly private jets are not able to guarantee they will have a smooth flight.

Earlier this year a jet carrying celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox landed with a missing tyre at Cabo in Mexico. Miley Cyrus complained of a "terrifying" plane landing on a flight that carried her and her family to Glastonbury festival in the UK.

There is a lot of contrary facts and anecdotal evidence that points to the fact that private jets and charter planes are less safe than flying commercially.

Last year the Quartz magazine called private air travel "significantly more dangerous than commercial air travel" after comparing the flight records. During 2017, the safest year on record for air travel, there were 35 million commercial flights and just two involving fatalities according to To70 consultants.

Compared to the 209 fatal accidents on unscheduled charter flights and general aviation figures, Quartz concluded that it was still safer to fly commercial airlines.

This is something Mark H. Lefever, president and chief operating officer of Avjet, disputes.

Talking to USA Today he wanted to dispel the idea that "private jets are not as safe as airlines."



"Comparisons of accident rates per hour operated show less of a discrepancy, but the reality is that both are extremely safe and safety is always the No. 1 concern for both," he said.