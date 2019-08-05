Deal of the week: More than a pinch of salt

Bolivia's extraordinary Uyuni Salt Flats (Salar de Uyuni) are a highlight of a three-day trip from La Paz, the highest capital city in the world. This is a two-night tour priced from $1250 each, twin-share, with hotel accommodation, breakfasts and lunches, plus one dinner. The cost of an internal flight from Uyuni to La Paz is also covered. Departures are on four days of each week until November 30. Book by October 31. Flights from New Zealand to Bolivia are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or www.houseoftravel.co.nz



Che bella vista

Pay in full by December 18 forablissful 12 days in Italy next year and your tour package price will be discounted by 10 per cent to $2898 each. The Simply Italy Contiki tour covers Rome, Florence, Milan, Venice and more. Eleven nights' accommodation, many meals, a Wi-Fi-enabled coach and knowledgeable tour guides are included. Departures are on set dates between April and September 2020.

Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0508266 8454 or www.contiki.com



Trip of a lifetime

Seventy-six nights' cruising from Barcelona to Auckland is certainly "serious cruising" and the trip of a lifetime, at $66,799 for the fare. That includes a one-way flight from Auckland with Emirates, an onboard veranda suite and three nights' pre-cruise accommodation in a five-star hotel. You'll also receiveaUS$500 shipboard credit and free inclusions include Wi-Fi, gratuities, beverages and more than 200 shore excursions. Seven Seas Explorer's itinerary will take you to Rhodes, Sharm el Sheikh, Aqaba, Salalah, Dubai, Mumbai, Mangalore, Colombo, Yangon, Penang, Semarang, Darwin, Cairns, Brisbane, Melbourne, Dunedin then Auckland.

Departure from Barcelona is November 6 next year.

Book by August 31 this year.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800808040 or www.helloworld.co.nz



New Caledonian combo

Experience Noumea and Isle of Pines with a nine-night combo priced from $2899 each, twin-share, which includes return Aircalin airfares from Auckland to Noumea. You'll spend five nights at Le Meridien Noumea in a Classic Garden View Room, although there's a free room upgrade to a Superior Lagoon View Room if it's available. The final four nights will be at Le Meridien Isle of Pines in a Superior Garden View Room, including buffet breakfast daily and, again, there's a free room upgrade to a Waterfront Bungalow if it's available.

Various travel periods are available. Book by August 16.

Contact: OurPacific, 0800 500 598 or www.ourpacific.co.nz/newcal



Havana Ball

An eight-day sailing tour in Cuba will have you sleeping upon the beautiful turquoise waters around the islands of the Canarreos Archipelago. The October 19 departure is discounted to $1823 per person if booked by August 30. This round-trip catamaran cruise from Havana sails along the southern coast of Cuba and you'll go snorkelling, kayaking and fishing. Accommodation is twin- and double-bed cabins, all breakfasts included.

Contact: G Adventures, 0800 333 415 or www.gadventures.com/trips/sailing-cuba-havanato-havana/CCVH

