P&O's Pacific Aria is Auckland's only homeported ship. Long after the other pleasure cruisers have dipped their toes in the Hauraki gulf and left during the so-called 'cruise season', the Aria keeps coming back.

Replacing P&O's Pacific Jewel, she might not be as large, but she is New Zealand's ship.

With sailings all year round she carries around 1200 Kiwis at a time. Most of whom will be complete cruise novices.

Aria is the first ship man Kiwis sail on, says Belinda Clark P&O's Head of Sales for New Zealand.

"In particular, we have some fantastic, short three-night cruises which are a great tester to see what you think of cruising."

Next year there are 22 sailings planned, many of which are these shorter weekender cruises, aimed at getting first timers on board.

The Aria's floating comedy festival called The Big Laugh is particularly popular.

The entertainment features a number of headlining Kiwi comedians, including Pax Assadi and The Fan Brigade, with a line-up is tailored to Kiwi tastes.

"We're 99.9% New Zealand passengers on each sailing, " says Clark, and P&O know their audience.

A lot of the passengers are first time cruisers who want to try something a little bit different, so this is an ideal first port of call.

But with so many novice sailors on a comedy cruise, questions are bound to arise: What should I pack? What am I missing? And, which way to the bar?

Get out of the mid ship and go explore! Photo / Thomas Bywater

Fortunately we have assembled a list of top tips first-time cruisers should know to make the most of any sailing.

Seven cruise tips you wish you knew

1. Choose your cabin carefully

There are over 600 entry-level cabins aboard the Aria. These cabins sell for roughly the same price ($499 on the Auckland comedy cruise) but can vary drastically as to where they are on the ship and what a holiday makers want from their trip.

Travelling with the family? Book a cabin next towards the back of the ship to be closer to the activities. "As a mum with two boys I always like to be close to the pools and the kids club," explains Clark. If you're a couple on an exotic itinerary, of course a room towards the front of the ship will offer the most romantic views, coming into port.

However, if you're not quite sure what you want from your cruise yet - and still getting your "sea legs" -towards the mid-ship is bound to be far more stable, offering the smoothest experience.

Although on the surface the rooms might be appear similar, where your room is located can help make the most of your sailing.

2. Check the dress code, pack a spare

Although the Aria like most ships has a very casual, modern approach to dress; there are a couple of occasions where you'll want to pay attention to what you pack.

Fancy dress "theme nights" are some of the more popular cruise socials aboard P&O ships.

These themes vary and depend on the sailing and the itinerary. "We have a really popular Gatsby theme night around Napier, where we invite guests to dress up in their art deco best." It's some thing people really get into, says Clark.

"As a tip, check the itinerary to see what theme nights are happening." This is not just to make sure you have a costume ready, but to give you plenty of time to plan so you can put your best foot forward.

Choose your cabin carefully: 'I always like to be close to the pools and the kids club'. Photo / Thomas Bywater

3. Don't count your steps, take the stairs

It's no secret that people eat well on a ship, but you won't have to worry about burning off cruise calories.

The Pacific Aria is a huge ship. At 219 metres long, you'll have no trouble hitting your 10,000 steps a day. However, with a capacity of 1260 passengers there is another reason for walking. Lifts are also in great demand.

"Save some time, take the steps," advises Clark.

"Of course you can also use the fitness centre, and there's also a tennis and basketball court on deck." Most fitness classes are included in sailing fees.

4. Read up on what's on

At sea with a couple of thousand passengers and crew there are bound to be events and activities you haven't had time to consider. Also the nature of cruising can mean that certain events can be subject to change. Beyond the entertainment missing the boat or adverse weather, sometimes new opportunities for activities or shore excursions can come up – out of the blue.

Fortunately a copy of the onboard newsletter – The Good Times – is posted to every cabin at the start of each day.

"It has all the entertainment and activities for the day ahead. Plan accordingly, because there's lots to check out."

Want to book into an impromptu yoga class? Or perhaps there's an event up on deck organised to make the most of fine forecasts? Read up to make sure you don't miss out.

5. Go explore!

The Aria is huge. As you can expect there are so many areas that don't get as many visitors as they should.

"On the first day, make sure you go and check out all of those hidden areas," says Clark.

"The Oasis is our adults-only area at the back of the ship. Just because of where it is, it tends to be quiet. Some passengers fail to find it until well into a sailing."

Which is a shame, because it's a great spot to watch sail away.

Get out of the mid ship and go explore!

P&O's Pacific Aria is Auckland's only homeported ship. Photo / Thomas Bywater

6. Plan your meals

The Aria has 16 different dining options on board. This includes eight all hours, buffet style menus, however for many diners you'll require a reservation.

"There isn't currently a system to book tables prior to embarkation," says Clark. Though she hints this is something the company might be working on.

"Do a bit of research on day one, head to the dining reception onboard and reserve your tables."

This is especially important if you're planning to mark a special event or anniversary. As you can expect on a ship of 1200, these diners book up quick!

Salt Grill by Australian celebrity chef Luke Mangan is particularly popular, however, it does carry an additional charge.

On the Aria only two of the restaurants aren't included in your sailing fee – all there is to do is reserve a seat.

7. Book early

"It's not like a hotel or a plane, where you can get a deal last minute," says Clark. Sailings sell out normally six-months in advance. Booking a cruise requires a bit of advanced planning. However, once you're locked-in to a sailing, it's nice to have something on the horizon to look forward to.

"You'll find it comes round soon enough."