Now that the hotel industry has largely embraced bans on plastic straws, one major hotel group aims to eliminate the next set of plastic targets: mini bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotion and the like.

IHG was scheduled to announce Tuesday that it planned to replace all "bathroom miniatures" with bulk supplies across all of its 17 brands, including Holiday Inn Hotels and Resorts and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. The decision will affect 843,000 guest rooms in more than 5,600 hotels during 2021.

"Today's customers and colleagues expect us to have less impact on the environment," said Keith Barr, chief executive

Related articles: