How big

: The 16-deck, 168,666 ton ship is the largest cruise ship in Asia.

How old: This was the inaugural voyage from its home port of Shanghai. Spectrum is Royal Caribbean's first Quantum-Ultra class vessel designed and built specifically for the Chinese market.

How many passengers: 5, 622

Destinations: The ship is based out of Shanghai and will sail an Asian based itinerary for 2019/20

Cabins: Introduces a new Golden Suite cabin category with VIP amenities. Travelling with lots of family? Book an Ultimate Family Suite (up to 11 guests) and you get two storeys of spacious accommodation, a floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall, even an indoor slide between floors for the kids. Or if money is tight book an interior room - you'll still get a view thanks to a virtual balcony with a live video feed providing the views.

Food: SOTS has just one large dining room, rather than the usual four on ships of this class. The main complimentary spot is deck 14's Windjammer Marketplace - try the roasted suckling pig. If that doesn't appeal there's 10 signature restaurants including Jamie Oliver's Italian Restaurant (which seems to be doing better at sea than on land), and a SOTS exclusive the excellent Sichuan Red which serves authentic cuisine from China's Sichuan province.

Entertainment: The Royal Theater is SOTS entertainment hub. Its 1299 seat theatre can accommodate cutting edge Broadway type productions, do check out the shows they are among the very best you'll see - sexy, smart and up-to-the-minute. And if you like sports SOTS is your ship. No other cruise ship has as many facilities or activity options - whether it's roller skating, basketball, surfing, fencing, rock-climbing, table tennis, archery or training for a circus it's here. Oh and also bumper cars!

Groups of eight can save the planet in a laser tag game Battle for Planet Z, and if that seems too taxing there's a North Star observation pod that offers panoramic views 100 metres above sea level.

Innovations: SOTS is Royal Caribbean's first Quantum-Ultra class vessel designed and built specifically for the Chinese market. Lots of innovations in sustainability and creature comforts (the beds are super comfy). No need for key cards here you can use Royal Caribbean's app to open your stateroom door. It's also whisper quiet as it sails.

Service: Good.

What's great: The entertainment - Show Girl was the best show I've seen at sea by quite a margin. A barista in the main complimentary dining spot Windjammer Marketplace.

What's not: Gym's small. No library.

Ideal for: Families with young or teenage kids, but even if you're not in that demo you'll find plenty to keep you entertained.