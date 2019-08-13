We are planning on a long, long drive to visit family. Kids are 10, 8, 7. Obviously we will allow them to take tablets but we need other ideas to keep them amused, happy and comfortable. - Brie

If they are usually happy with a tablet in the car does that mean that they can also read in the car? If you have kids that can read in the car, let them read. If you are driving at night, they can use a book light or headlamp. Regardless, I think a key purchase is a tablet holder, to avoid "vulture

