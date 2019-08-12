Chris and Lucy Rudd (13) check out the Air New Zealand Koru lounge at Rarotonga airport

The greeting:

As always with Air New Zealand, warm and welcoming. There was a sign at the check-in counter and outside the lounge noting that due to a busy period, the lounge wasn't accepting guests.

So my smile and courteous nature must have helped us all get in.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First impression: It's a small lounge, with some furniture that looked as if it might have been donated from a refresh of one of the more modern Air New Zealand lounges. But it was clean, and

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.