He Tangata: Graham Parker
As told to Elisabeth Easther

I'm originally from Putaruru, raised in the shadow of Maungatautari. In the 1970s, I went to Massey University and joined the tramping club, which fostered my love for mountains. We'd tramp in the Tararuas, or in Mt Aspiring National Park. We'd go away for 10 days, and tell our parents we'd ring when we got out. Back then we used to eat a thing called TVP, Texturised Vegetable Protein and it was ghastly. You certainly didn't go tramping for the food.

I didn't do an OE but I worked in Papua

