Denise Stephens travels from Sapporo to Furano on the Lavender Express train

The train

: The train was the North Rainbow Express-type which JR Hokkaido uses on its scenic routes. The carriages have wide-view windows and skylights, allowing a much better view than standard express trains. Comfort was superior too, with reclining seats upholstered in shades of lavender, green and gold.

Station experience : Sapporo JR station is a busy one with a good selection of shops selling food to take on the train. I bought sandwiches and coffee, then headed for the platform. This has signs indicating the spot

