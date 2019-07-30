Jonathan Norman flies with Air New Zealand, from Auckland to Los Angeles

The plane

: A Boeing 777-300ER.

Class: Economy.

Price: $1100.

On time: Left on time and arrived slightly early.

My seat: 34K. I paid an additional $160 for an exit row seat.

How full: Totally full.

Entertainment: It was a night flight so I didn't really find out what was available.

The service: Courtney was lovely and the others as friendly and approachable as ever on Air NZ.

Food and drink : With it being a 10.50pm flight I slept through