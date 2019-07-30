Juliette Sivertsen checks into the relaunched Ovolo Central in Hong Kong.

Getting there

: About 30 minutes from Hong Kong Airport with a private transfer.

Check-in experience: Easy, as long as you get the right door — there are two next to each other. One is the foyer entrance, the other is to the guest rooms. The foyer had a welcoming artificial gas fire, soft mint furnishings, which I couldn't stop patting, contrasting statement armchairs, and a giant artwork of the Queen blowing bubblegum — the coolest picture of Lizzy I've ever seen.

Room : Platinum. A 33sq m

