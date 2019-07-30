Juliette Sivertsen checks into the relaunched Ovolo Central in Hong Kong.

Getting there

: About 30 minutes from Hong Kong Airport with a private transfer.

Check-in experience: Easy, as long as you get the right door — there are two next to each other. One is the foyer entrance, the other is to the guest rooms. The foyer had a welcoming artificial gas fire, soft mint furnishings, which I couldn't stop patting, contrasting statement armchairs, and a giant artwork of the Queen blowing bubblegum — the coolest picture of Lizzy I've ever seen.

Room : Platinum. A 33sq m studio with large bathroom, fabulous drinks cabinet and a desk. The room has blackout curtains and a retractable television, which you can adjust with buttons next to your bed. One of the mirrors is a sliding door on an iron railing, revealing a built-in wardrobe. I also got to have a few cocktails at the deluxe Radio Suite, which spans the entire top floor of the hotel, with a design influenced by art, music and pop culture. The separate bedroom has a king-sized bed, walk-in closet and deluxe en suite, separate lounge and dining area, velvet couch and a second bathroom.

What's so good about this place? Location — it's right in the heart of the entertainment and business districts. But the best thing? The free mini bar. Yep, no more $10 bottles of water and selling your left kidney for a packet of salted nuts when the midnight munchies strike.

And the bad? Slow elevators. But they do play 80s music from the in-house Radio Ovolo, which more than makes up for it.

What's in the neighbourhood? The MTR transport network, Hong Kong's new arts precinct Tai Kwun, Hollywood Rd, loads of bars and clubs, and it's close to hip districts like SoHo and PoHo.

Toiletries : Full-sized bottles of Biology skincare products including moisturiser, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, which all had a delightfully refreshing lemongrass fragrance. Also mouthwash, shower cap, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Food and drink : Did I mention the free mini bar? But wait, there's more. Each guest receives a loot bag, which contains a handful of snacks such as Gummy Bears, chips, nuts and chocolate wafers. There are also complimentary drinks for guests during Happy Hour.

Ovolo Central's restaurant, Veda, is Hong Kong's first vegetarian hotel restaurant. Avocado on toast has never been this good, thanks to the different toppings such as halloumi and honey, or labne and preserved lemon. The dinner menu is curated by renowned Australian chef Hetty McKinnon, fusing Eastern and Western cuisines.

The bed: Queen bed with quality linen and great pillows, and a yellow feature cushion in the middle to zhoosh up the scene. Each bed in the hotel has a different piece of art hanging above it. The artwork in my room had a superhero theme, Spiderman and Darth Vader.

A room with a view? From the 16th floor, I could see a little bit of the Tai Kwun arts precinct.

Bathroom : Modern with a large countertop basin and walk-in rain shower. Bonus feature: a bench in the shower. A large mirror as well as a smaller adjustable vanity mirror to ensure you have your makeup on smoothly, or successfully tweezed stray nose hairs.

Free W-Fi? Yes, unlimited.

Noise : A little bit from the shower in the room above me.

Room service : Available, but I ate so well during my trip, and with breakfast, the loot bag and the free mini bar, I never needed any extra top-up.

Value for money : Ovolo Central is aimed at the luxury boutique market. But there is great added value in the free breakfast, mini bar, loot bag, Nespresso machine, Wi-Fi, laundry service and happy hour.

Exercise facilities : There's no gym on site, but guests have complimentary use of a gym across the road.

Online : ovolohotels.com.hk/ovolocentral

Perfect for : People who want to travel effortlessly. It's also a top spot for plant-food lovers because of its vegetarian restaurant Veda.

The bottomline : A funky design hotel in central Hong Kong, with heaps of freebies to keep you well fed and watered.