Deal of the week: Bavaria by backroads

Neuschwanstein Castle is a 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen in southwest Bavaria. It is a major drawcard for tourists, though the once-private refuge was built for Germany's King Ludwig II who wished to withdraw from public life. The castle is on the itinerary of an eight-day small-group "Back-roads" tour priced from $3229pp, twin-share. Seven nights' boutique accommodation, seven breakfasts, four dinners, transport, activities and attractions are all included. The tour departs from Munich and heads to Regensburg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Rothenburg, Ladenburg, Landau, Baden-Baden, Freiberg, Lindau, Ammergau Alps, Neuschwanstein, and Oberammergau before returning to Munich. Departures are on selected dates between May 10 and June 21 next year.

Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by August 31.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Viva Espana

Make sure you're all set for a 2020 trip of a lifetime at 2019 prices and book by August 29, because September heralds springtime and price increases, too.

A nine-day Trafalgar coach tour through Spain is currently priced from $2303pp, twin-share. Starting in Madrid and ending in Barcelona, it loops through Toledo to Seville, Granada and Valencia; this trip is rich in history, art and culture.

Contact: your own travel agent or Trafalgar, 0800 484 333 trafalgar.com



Northern sights

Save $440 on a nine-day Northern Philippines Adventure departing on November 15, by booking by August 30. The reduced price is $1759pp, twin-share, and covers all transport, hotel accommodation and daily breakfasts. The round-trip from Manila includes travelling to the arresting inland beauty of Luzon, known for its picturesque terraced rice paddies. The northern region of the Philippines is considered "the road less travelled".

Airfares from New Zealand to the Philippines are additional.

Contact: GAdventures, 0800 333 415 or gadventures.com/trips/northern-philippines-adventure/AQPN



For the grown-ups

Need some adult time? Perhaps a little romance with your beloved? The Reef Wing is a new adults-only accommodation at Shangri-La Fijian Resort. Five nights in a Reef Deluxe King Room is priced from $999pp, twin-share.

This package includes return airport transfers in Fiji and full buffet breakfast, daily. You'll also get Reef Wing Benefits which ensure direct and private access to the adults-only reception facility for dedicated check-in and check-out, sparkling wine in your room on arrival, breakfast in the adults-only restaurant, exclusive use of an adults-only pool (where water, fruit, cooling spray, sun-loungers and towels await you), an invitation to a cocktail hour every evening, complimentary green fees for the resort's nine-hole golf course and access to the tennis courts. There'sahealth club, unlimited water sports and spa treatment offers. Various travel periods are available. Book by August 30.

Contact:

Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or

Your Muse

Enjoy a refreshing swim in the cascading pools of Buley Rockhole in Litchfield National Park, Darwin. An 18-night "Queensland Coast from Sydney to Singapore" cruise will have you luxuriating in a Classic Veranda Suite aboard Silversea's Silver Muse. The all-inclusive cruise is priced from $14,549pp, twin-share, and covers main meals, onboard entertainment, full butler service, gratuities, port and government taxes. You and your travel partner will also receive a $2200 Air Credit. The journey begins in Sydney on March 31 next year. You'll head for Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Townsville, Cairns, Darwin, Benoa in Bali and Semarang in Indonesia, before docking in Singapore.

Return flights from New Zealand are additional.

Book by August 3.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 855 444 or flightcentre.co.nz/cruises

Trip Notes: The Hits' Stacey Morrison

We discuss Magic Mike's routine, LGBT+ Travel and why Kiwis should visit Russia with Stacey Morrison.



Flight deals

International deals

Cook Islands for under $330 return

