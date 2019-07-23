Gen Z are packing their bags and off to see the world. Look out, world.

While we might just have gotten used to the "Millennial" obsession with seeing the world through the lens of a smartphone filter and "Baby Boomers" cruising away the family inheritance, there's a new kind of holidaymaker emerging on the scene with completely new perspective on travel.

The latest generation to be issued a passport and pointed towards the departure lounge is "Gen Z."

They were born between the mid-90s and early 00s, and have never known a world without budget air fares or Airbnb. More frightening still, they seem to be far less likely to indulge in the air fuel-guzzling and social media mores of previous generations.

What do they know that we don't?

Research compiled by Booking.com looked into almost 22000 travellers – including 600 Kiwis – to work out who this new generation are, and what they want from travel.

They've learned from the mistakes of other generations and are far less interested than the previous generation (aka. Millennials) in sharing holiday photos online. According to the research, Gen Z doesn't give a flying "FOMO" about social media, with 37 per cent taking fewer than 10 or no pictures at all on holiday.

They are also far more eco-conscious than generations past. Half of Gen Z travellers actively look for "green" environmentally friendly accommodation (49 per cent) and transport options (57 per cent). Compared to the post-war "Boomers" - who are only marginally concerned with eco-ratings and over half of whom (55 per cent) put their own holiday above over-tourism – Gen Z are by far the most environmentally aware.

There's hope for the planet yet.

Apparently this new strain of traveller is looking to break with tradition, as well as from their pals. Almost half of travellers (47 per cent) of travellers aged between 16 and 24 say they would travel on their own.

This latest generation of Kiwi holidaymaker has embraced the idea of seeing New Zealand, with 62 per cent saying they'd rather travel around Aotearoa, saying it helps them "learn and discover more about themselves." The top destinations are Auckland (49%), Wellington (40%), with younger Kiwis increasingly opting for city breaks.

Although they're just as prone to fawn over #travel inspiration they have learned from Millennials' mistakes. Two in three Gen Zers planning holidays say they don't trust social media influencers for travel recommendations.

In fact, for all their prodigious worldly wisdom which far exceeds their meagre years, Gen Z are by far the least impulsive travellers.

They are half as likely to book travel on a whim as the fifth of Devil-may-care Millennials, who live and die by last minute deals. They are also less likely to travel impulsively than the newly retired 55-75 Boomers.

Over half (51 per cent) instead opt to slowly, methodically save towards a travel "bucket list".

Wanderlust is alive and well in young travellers, with most putting travel experiences above such prosaic concerns as retirement funds, marriage or even education.

There is, however, one thing that a Gen Z is saving for beyond travel: a down payment on a house. Getting a job was overwhelmingly the most important life experience for 81 per cent of the young would-be travellers. This is not surprising, given the economy Gen Z was born into. But, perhaps, while this ernest crop of young travellers are deciding if they are living to work, or working to live - they might loosen up and live a little?

Generation Z might be the most eco-conscious yet, and are starting to overcome the Instagram-addiction of their Millennial precedents. Instead they're opting to save towards a windy weekend at an eco-retreat in Wellington. Did someone say "composting workshop"?

The kids are alright, just a bit dull.