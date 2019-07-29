Anna Harrison sails aboard the Avalon Envision.

Owners

: Avalon Waterways, Globus

How big: 135m

How old: Brand new. I was on the christening cruise with a champagne-smashing ceremony and fireworks to celebrate.

Fellow passengers : The ship can take 166 passengers and we were about two-thirds full. The special guest was novelist Elizabeth Gilbert, who wrote Eat Pray Love, as well as her parents and new partner. She is godmother of the vessel — a cruising tradition I knew nothing about — but she blessed the ship and its passengers, and named it Envision, breaking the bottle

