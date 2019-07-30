Booked: A Traveler's Guide to Literary Locations Around the World

Author: Richard Kreitner

Publisher: Black Dog

RRP: $50

Reviewer: Thomas Bywater

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Choosing a destination and what to read on the way there are two of the toughest decisions facing anyone heading on holiday.

Richard Kreitner's book goes a long way to solving at least one of these in one fell literary swoop.

In Booked: A Traveller's Guide to Literary Locations Around the World, he gathers up 60 bookish destinations from 22 countries, and many reading recommendations between them.

From Stephen King's haunted house in New England to the carving of