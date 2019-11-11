Michael Neilson discovers the waves dreams are made of on a surfing holiday to Fiji

The waves of Fiji are the stuff of legend.

Ask any surfer on the planet their dream waves and sure to be in the top five will be Cloudbreak - world-renowned for its long walls and perfect tubes.

The first adventurous surfers arrived here in the 1970s, camping out on deserted islands - now home to many luxury resorts - for months on end, with locals dropping off fresh water and supplies from the mainland weeks at a time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But now, surfers can reach these

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.