Kids' clubs can make a cruise fun for the whole family, writes Tiana Templeman.
Most cruise ships have an on board kids' club but figuring out how to make it work for your family isn't always child's play. Read on to discover how to help your kids have their best cruise yet with these cruise ship kids' club tips for every age group.
Babies and tots
Call the club from your cabin to check how your child is going instead of dropping in. Little ones can become upset and confused if you stop by, then leave without taking them withyou.