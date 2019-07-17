Sally Blyth has a tale of royalty and thrones — and a one-of-a-kind desert that exceeds expectations.

Our road trip took us to the small Spanish town of Olite in Navarre, half an hour south of Pamplona. During the Middle Ages this was the seat of the Royal Court of the kingdom, and the town's feature-piece is the enormous Royal Palace. It's a rather ordinary name for an utterly extraordinary structure which, while stripped of the grandeur of its heyday, still retained its fairy-tale characteristics. A bit like being caught up inside a giant Esher drawing, it was truly magnificent.