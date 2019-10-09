Rebecca Barry Hill gets the inside word on America's longest walk

It's the world's longest hiking trail, and arguably its most romantic, drawing thousands from around the world each year, and featuring in recent films A Walk in the Woods and Wild . At a whopping 3500km, it's no wonder only 20 per cent of people actually finish the Appalachian Trail, taking an average of six months to pound the wildlife-filled terrain down America's eastern side. To put it in perspective, New Zealand's Routeburn Track is 32km. And yet for Kiwis, the Appalachian Trail is still relatively uncharted territory, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.