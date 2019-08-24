Ellie Hutchinson learns the joys of kitesurfing on one of the world's most beautiful islands.

Since getting married, I have come to the terms with the fact that my days of lazy beach holidays are officially over. My husband, Sam, is addicted to kite surfing, which means I either have to learn to love it too, or learn to love my own company on our future holidays.

And so it is that we fly to kite-surfing mecca, Boracay, one of the 7000 islands that make up the Philippines. The island became one of the nation's most popular tourist spots, its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.