Eleanor Barker answers your travel questions.

I want to visit Ireland but I don't drink. Pub culture is obviously a huge part of daily life there, how do I not miss out completely on locals?

Sarin

Ireland has a lot to see, and packages it very well. By way of example, in Dublin, the National Library, National Museum and the National Gallery are right by the Oscar Wilde Statue, the haunting Proclamation Square and Merrion Square (on Sundays, artists sell their works on the park railings). Just up from that is Trinity College with its famous library, home of Ireland's "greatest treasure" the Book of Kells. Close by is The Little Museum of Dublin, shopping on Grafton St, Stephen's Green park… All in one small area of the city. One local sums it up, "Just because it's an Irish tourist attraction doesn't mean it's bad. Except Temple Bar, which is robbery."



If you're in Belfast at the weekend, go to St George's Market. On a Sunday there's a live band playing music and lots of nice stalls, a great way to spend the morning.

Another way to connect with locals is to catch a hurling (men's) or camogie (women's) game at Croke Park just north of Dublin. The sport is a great one, a thrilling gaelic stick and ball game that predates recorded history and is recognised by UNESCO as an element of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

An unmissable day trip is The Cliffs of Moher, an UNESCO Global Geopark. If you're able-bodied the walk along the trails is a must do; the views are astonishing and the birdlife is diverse. Take the Cliff Walk from Doolin, a 10km walk along the coastal paths, and consider going late or very early for better views and fewer people.

Sugar Club in Dublin is a good shout, with an eclectic range of acts each night. Not too packed and people go easy on the drink on weeknights. It's a very intimate venue and easy to approach people. The Bernard Shaw is a Dublin pub but the party is out the back, they have the "Big Blue Bus" in the beer garden that does awesome pizzza. On weekends it is crowded and difficult to find a seat.

Finally, check out the Irishtourism subreddit, they have made an incredible community map of what's good around their country at http://bit.ly/redditirelandmap.

Something to bear in mind is that you can travel the country in 5 hours, so as long as you have petrol, you have no limits.