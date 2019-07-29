Learning to ski as a family is easy once you get your kit sorted, writes Monique Barden.

It's 1C as the sun rises over Wanaka. Frost coats the lawn outside, poached eggs, coffee and hot chocolate steam inside. Four of us clad in merino, ski pants and jackets, our lunches and snack packs prepared, the skis, boards, boots and helmets loaded — our first family day on the snow has launched.

The drive to Cardrona from Wanaka is beautiful and ominous, there's ice lining the sides of the road, twice we see a kāhu (swamp harrier) flying above us and

