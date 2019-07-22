Sally Blyth finds generosity and warm camaraderie on a rain-soaked afternoon in the Dordogne, France

We're staying in a delightful B&B in the small village of Grolejac in the Dordogne and decide to head for the Saturday market in the nearby town of Sarlat (where Chocolat was filmed). It's pouring with rain as we set off and the roads are French-country narrow; driving is difficult to say the least and, of course, on the "other" side of the road.

The rain gets heavier and, all too soon, the roads become flooded. I need to gather all my driving skills to

Related articles: