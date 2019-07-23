Tim Roxborogh on the joys of moaning about your holidays

Edited movies on planes

I can still remember the wide-eyed wonderment of the very first time I flew on a plane with screens in the seatbacks. It was the year 1996 and my mum and I were flying to Singapore and, as a 14-year old obsessed with television, this was the most outrageous technology. A TV! In the seatback! In Economy Class!

Life couldn't get much better, even despite that back then, the movies were still scheduled so everybody watched everything at the same time. It was the 90s and

