Chelsea Daniels stays at Disney's Art of Animation, Walt Disney World Resort, Florida.

Room

: Themed to the max. In the Finding Nemo wing you'll find lamps that look like coral and a floor patterned to look like the deep blue.

Price: This is one of Disney's value options, which is great for a family on a budget.

What's so good about this place? It's the only Disney resort that's actually Disney-themed. You can stay in the big blue world of Nemo and friends, the Pride Lands of Africa, under the sea in Ariel's grotto, or adventure through Radiator Springs.

It's also home to the largest resort pool in Walt Disney World Resort, with almost 1.2 million litres of water. There's an interactive water play area for the little ones.

Food and drink : Its large, quick service-style food court, called Landscape of Flavours, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You'll have to devise a plan of attack before heading in though. There are different ordering bays for different styles of food. So if one kid wants pancakes and the other an omelette you've got an issue. Plan ahead so one family member isn't waiting for the rest with their food going cold.

Free Wi-Fi? Yes.

Noise : It's a family resort, so suffice to say there'll be kids screaming and playing.

Value for money: Yes. The kids would have just as much fun in the main pool play area as they would at a park.

Perfect for : Families. Kids will go bananas for this place. Not only are the pool areas designed with them in mind, but it's also home to the largest arcade of all the resorts.

A warning for the childless: Stay away.