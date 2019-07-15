Stu Freeman flies United Airlines UA152 from Los Angeles to Newark Liberty International New York.

The plane

: A single-aisle Boeing 757-200. It was my first time on the aircraft and it had the feel of a slightly roomy B737.

Class: Economy.

Price: $496 round trip. Purchased by my New York-dwelling son, who pointed out I could get a cheaper return fare if I wasn't such a slave to Star Alliance points.

Flight time : 5h 40m. Despite a power outage at another terminal in LAX and dire warnings from hotel staff, things were running normally. There were

