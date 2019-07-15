Deal of the week: Six states in fourteen days

Traverse six American states on a luxury coach-tour from Denver to Las Vegas over14 days. Priced from $3479 each, twin share, there are departures from May to September next year from Colorado. The tour heads north to South Dakota before venturing west through Wyoming and then south through Idaho, Utah, and Arizona and ending in Nevada. Highlights will include the Black Hills, Crazy Horse Memorial, Mt Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, and Grand Canyon National Park.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or

cosmostours.co.nz



Options a plenty in Vanuatu

Five nights in Vanuatu at Ramada Resort Port Vila and return Air Vanuatu fares from Auckland to Port Vila are priced from $1299 each, twin-share, for holidays booked by the end of this month. There is a wide variety of travel periods available and the resort boasts a spa, fitness centre, kids' club, a restaurant and two bars — although there is a self-catering option in your suite, too. The package comes with airport transfers to and from the resort, daily buffet breakfasts, dinner on one night, daily cocktails and a sunset cruise for two adults.

Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/vanuatu



Empress luxury will impress

Explore Europe's rich history on a luxury 10-night river cruise through The Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. You'll stay in a river-view stateroom on the elegant River Empress. All meals on board and unlimited beverages are included, as are plenty of land excursions that show you the culture, natural wonders, traditions and history all along the Rhine. Save up to $1500 each by booking one of the October 2019 sailings by August 31. The price will then start at $3999 each.

Contact: your own travel agent or Uniworld, 0800 484 333 or uniworld.com



A taste of New York

Foodies who also hanker for a holiday in The Big Apple should consider this deal for travel in February and March next year — return airfares and four nights in four star accommodation, double-share, start at $2579 each for travel from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Book by close of business on Monday, July 22. And, while you're in New York, a cafe on Manhattan's Lower East Side that has been going for four generations is a locals' recommendation. Russ and Daughters has an open kitchen so customers can watch expert smoked salmon slicers work their magic.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Book your Gold Coast PGA

It's time to organise some summer days on the greens. The Australian PGA Championship is on the Gold Coast in mid-December. Just under $210 each will cover two nights' twin-share at Vibe Hotel Gold Coast in Surfers Paradise and get you a one-day General Admission ticket to the golf between December 19 and 22. The 2019 Australian PGA Championship is held at RACV Royal Pines Resort and the organisers will ensure there's also plenty of entertainment off the greens. Book by October 30.

Travel between December 18 and 23.

Contact: Helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz

Flight deals

International deals

Argentina for $790 return

November in Sydney for $290

