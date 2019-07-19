Everyone told her she couldn't sing. So Lavinia Spalding left home, took to the stage and took the mic


Growing up, I was The One Who Could Not Sing. My older sister and brother, on the other hand, were routinely cast in musicals and chosen for high school madrigals (the Glee-like choir reserved for the cream of the teen vocal crop). At Christmas, my siblings harmonised over We Three Kings — and, while they charitably let me sing along, it was pretty clear who was the weakest king.

Meanwhile, my father enforced strict family rules blatantly designed to silence my