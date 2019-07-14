Rome has introduced a spate of new rules as a part of an Italian-wide measure to manage tourist strains on cities and curb anti-social behaviour in general, reports Lonely Planet.

The new rules include penalties for those who jump into water fountains.

Keen to free the nipple? Not so fast. Men are no longer permitted to walk around Rome bare-chested, while the popular tourist tradition of attaching "love padlocks" will incur a fine.

In a logical move, dragging wheeled suitcases or prams down historic steps has been banned.

Messy eating around historic monuments is also forbidden (yes, it may be tough to enforce).

Tourists will need to be aware of the correct way to drink water from the city's public drinking fountains, known as nasoni.

A woman drinks water in the correct way from a street fountain. Photo / Getty

Some might have assumed this obvious, but its unhygenic to put your mouth directly on the spout. Instead tourists should cup their hands under the the spout to direct water into their mouths like locals do.

Illegal street vendors (and unauthorised ticket-selling) outside tourist sites have also been banned, as has organised pub crawls and those who advertise "skip-the-line" tours outside historic monuments.

Locals are affected by the new rules, too. The age-old Roman practice of hanging laundry out to dry on clothing lines between neighbouring buildings is no longer allowed.

The practice of hanging laundry out to dry on clothing lines between neighbouring buildings has also been banned. Photo / Getty

Another new rule bans busking on public transport in the city.

It's unclear how these new rules will be imposed or what fines people could incur if they're caught breaking them.

Police will be patrolling historic sites, however, and tourists who behave badly could now be faced with a daspo, or temporary ban from the area in which they caused offence.