Rotorua is, naturally, the perfect place to chase away seasonal chills, writes Kirsty Wynn.

Everyone knows Rotorua as the adventure playground for families and adrenaline junkies and non-stop fodder for dad jokes about farts. If you want to luge, roll down a hill in a Zorb or on a mountain bike, it should be top of the list. But on a wet, wintery weekend, it's also the perfect escape for two.

You can experience great dining, relaxing soaks and learn more about the history of our most famous geothermal region.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley is one of Rotorua's premier tourist attractions

