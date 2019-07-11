The pictures seem to show a little piece of paradise in Siberia: a beautiful expanse of turquoise water, inflatable beach toys and women lounging in bathing suits.

The site, a lake in Siberia, has become such a draw this summer for people posting on Instagram that whole social media pages are dedicated to its charms.

There is only one problem: The lake is a man-made waste site for a power plant, Heating and Electrical Station No. 5. And that irresistible blue hue is not the colour of pristine waters reflecting off the sky but rather the deposits of calcium salts

