Winston Aldworth checks into the Plaza Premium Lounge at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bangalore

The arrival:

The lounge is near Gate 18, right next to the main atrium where there are some great duty-free shops for last-minute pashmina purchases. Pro tip: feign nonchalance and they'll throw in a cheaper scarf with your more expensive purchase.

Entry: As a Singapore Business Class passenger, I was able to take a plus-one from my very-much Economy Class travel buddies into the lounge with me. We'd just been exploring Southern India on an Adventure World tour.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Star Alliance loyalty members can get in –

Related articles: