The last time I visited more than a decade ago, Perth was closed on Sundays and there was a distinct country town feel to the place.

The laid-back atmosphere remains but a booming economy has transformed an unpretentious city into a sophisticated urban hub full of great food, wine, craft beer and cultural spaces.

An abundance of hip cafes, eateries, laneway bars, restaurants and boutique hotels give the Western Australian capital a cosmopolitan confidence that contrasts with the natural beauty of its location on the banks of the Swan River and nearby hectares of natural bush and botanic gardens of

