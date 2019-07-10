A group of rowdy Australian university students have been warned by police after starting the party a little too early on their flight to Queenstown.

Police were called to Queenstown Airport yesterday afternoon after reports of a disorder incident on an incoming flight from Sydney.

Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown, said 88 members of Macquarie University's ski club were on the flight, and four were kept on the plane and given a warning by police once it landed.

"They weren't following the crew's instructions, alcohol may have been involved,'' he said.

"They may have started their festivities, their partying a little bit early.''

No members of the group had come to police's attention since, Sgt Matheson said.

The Sydney university's MacAlpine society organises a 10-day trip to Queenstown for 88 students each year.

The student sports society describes the New Zealand trip as "10 days of havoc! Filled with skiing, boarding and, of course, partying."