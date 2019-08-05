Victoria Harper and family revisit the scene of happy holiday memories in Cascais and make new ones in Comporta

As we pull into Cascais, I see the ghosts. It's a blistering hot August afternoon on what is dubbed Lisbon's Riviera, and the Teenager and the Teen-to-be may be heads down on their phones, but out of the car window all I can see are the phantoms of their childish selves.

Our 3-year-old (now 14) brimming with excitement outside Santini's ice cream parlour; the tourist shop where we bought our then-7-year-old his first Ronaldo top. The sign to Praia da Rainha

Related articles: