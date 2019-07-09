Louis Herman-Watt and his damp passport cross the Ditch aboard JQ216 from Auckland to Melbourne.

The plane

: An Airbus A320. Nothing to sing home about, and possibly more suited to domestic flying with the less salubrious leg room but it's clean and comfortable enough ... just.

Price: The trip was booked on the spur of the moment, egged on by the prospect of $330 return fares. Delightful.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Flight time : Probably contributes to said delightful price — scheduled for 3hr 55m in the air, we were leaving Auckland on a Thursday night at 8.40pm, only to be delayed

Related articles: