Special offers can make cruise dreams a reality, writes Tiana Templeman.

Sail solo on a river cruise reserved exclusively for single travellers, save up to 55 per cent on all-inclusive suites, or pay just $1 deposit for sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Make your cruise dreams a reality with one of these great cruise deals.

Experience the best of France with Evergreen

Ooh la la, now is a great time to plan a 2020 France river cruise. Book an Evergreen France river cruise departing in July or August 2020 and save up to NZ$5044 per couple or fly for $730 per person including taxes. With active touring options such as guided bike rides, canoeing in Avignon and onboard yoga, this deal is ideal for river cruisers who like to stay active and get off the ship to explore.

Viking launches seven new ocean cruise itineraries

Viking Ocean Cruises has launched seven new ocean cruise itineraries for culturally curious travellers, with sailings available in Australia, Asia, India, the Middle East and Europe. Ranging from 22 to 40 days in length, these newly released 2021 itineraries include destinations such as India, Oman and Egypt, Australia, Cambodia and the Philippines. Book before August 31 and save up to $1046 per couple, plus receive flights from just $413 per person, one way.

Pay a $1 per person deposit and receive on board spending money with P&O Cruises Future You sale. Photo / Supplied

Save with P&O Cruises Future You sale

Pay a $1 per person deposit and receive up to $942 onboard spending money per room to use towards specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions and more with P&O Cruises Future You sale. This offer is available on a variety of sailings for bookings made prior to August 27.



Solo savings with Riviera Travel Cruises

Riviera Travel has announced a dozen European river cruise departures reserved exclusively for solo travellers, with no single supplements across the entire ship on selected cruises and departure dates. When you are a solo sailor on a ship filled with other single travellers, it's easier than ever to make friends and socialise onboard and onshore.



Sail into savings with Azamara

Boutique cruise line, Azamara , is offering savings of up to 30 per cent per person on selected voyages. A selection of 2019-2020 sailings is available across all categories, from wishlist Asian itineraries to European voyages. Sailings include an 11-night Arabia and India cruise from Dubai to Mumbai for $1940 per person or an 11-night round-trip cruise from Dubai, with an overnight stay in Abu Dhabi and a stop in Muscat in Oman, starting at $2398 per person.

Receive up to 40 per cent off the first and second passengers' cruise fares for new bookings on all Royal Caribbean voyages that start or end in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Save up to 40 per cent and more with Royal Caribbean

Receive up to 40 per cent off the first and second passengers' cruise fares for new bookings on all Royal Caribbean voyages which start or end in Australia. Eligible bookings will also receive between 25 per cent and 50 per cent off additional passengers' cruise fares. This deal is valid for eligible cruises departing between September 20 and April 21, 2021.



Suite savings with Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Receive 55 per cent off selected 2019 and 2020 sailings to Alaska, the Mediterranean, Asia and the South Pacific with Regent Seven Seas Cruises . All sailings include unlimited shore excursions, premium beverages, dining in specialty restaurants, an in-suite mini-bar replenished daily, unlimited onboard Wi-Fi and pre-paid gratuities, with some sailings also including a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay.