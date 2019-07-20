Special offers can make cruise dreams a reality, writes Tiana Templeman.

Sail solo on a river cruise reserved exclusively for single travellers, save up to 55 per cent on all-inclusive suites, or pay just $1 deposit for sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Make your cruise dreams a reality with one of these great cruise deals.

Experience the best of France with Evergreen

Ooh la la, now is a great time to plan a 2020 France river cruise. Book an Evergreen France river cruise departing in July or August 2020 and save up to NZ$5044

