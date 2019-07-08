Let's be honest. No one genuinely enjoys travelling long-haul in economy class.

But one airline is looking to take the edge off your plane ride by offering free cocktails to economy passengers.

After 14,000 hours of testing and 1,800 customer surveys, US airline Delta says they will implement the new service for economy passengers on its international flights starting in November.

The new service will include free cocktails and bistro-style dining. What's not to like?

Travellers will receive a Bellini made with sparkling wine and peach puree as they board, before being able to mix and match eating options from a menu of "premium appetisers" and mains.

Harissa shrimp is one of the new recipe appetisers on the menu, and passengers will receive a hot towel for added comfort.

Dessert is served after dinner, with another complimentary drink, wine. Delta is hopeful that their new Main Cabin experience gives passengers a "wow" moment, according to a press release from the brand.

The airline also completely revamped their menu options, letting passengers choose among appetizers and large entrees. Photo / Delta

"This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane," Delta's Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service, Allison Ausband, said in the release.

"The thoughtful touches we're investing in throughout the new Main Cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind — delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about …"

While Delta does not currently fly to New Zealand, the airline often flies to Australia, Asia, Europe, and Africa along with South and Central America.