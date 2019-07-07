Two men illegally stayed in Changi Airport transit for 4 days and didn't get caught, filming their exploits for their YouTube channel.

Two YouTubers from Yes Theory, a collective of YouTubers from America, Egypt, and France, decided to see if they could stay over at the transit area for four days, reports Mothership.

The "lads" have a relaxing break. Photo / Yes Theory

A wee refresher: You are not supposed to be in the transit area without the intention to travel and can face a large fine if caught.

But far from being ignorant of the rules, the men constantly cut back to this shot of a warning sign they saw at the check-in area.

Advertisement

The hubris didn't get them.. This time. Photo / Yes Theory

At one stage their video also shows them explicitly asking the hotel staff: "How long are you allowed to stay in this hotel?"

They get this response, "The airport rules (are that) you are not allowed to stay in the airport beyond 48 hours."

Not that they care. Photo / Supplied

People have been arrested in the past for misusing their boarding passes. Two teenage girls were caught breaking the rules to meet their idol in the transit area of the same airport, Singaporean Police reported in May.

Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter transit areas, with no intention of proceeding to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act.

The offender may be prosecuted in Court, and will be liable on conviction to a fine of $1,000 (NZ$1,109) to two years' imprisonment, or both.

Influencers... Entitled? Never! Photo / Yes Theory

8ajdj commented on the vid with a hope that was shared by many; "Next video: I got arrested and thrown in a Singapore jail for 4 days."

You can watch their entire video below.