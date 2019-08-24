It's no secret us Kiwis love a good hot summer. The kind full of barbecue dinners, lazy beach days and wandering around in nothing but togs and jandals. So, when the temperature plummets and the rain settles in, we pack our bags and head to warmer climates. But if family, budget or work means an overseas holiday is off the cards, here are some wintery stay-cations that make the most out of our own backyard.

St Bathans, Central Otago

Once a bustling mining settlement nestled at the foot of the Dunstan Mountains, the Central Otago town of St Bathans boasts

Karikari Peninsula, Northland

The TranzAlpine, South Island

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Matakana, North Auckland

Port Waikato, Waikato

Wanaka, Central Otago

Related articles: