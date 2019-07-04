When cabin crew of the Canadian airline Westjet tell passengers they "hope they enjoy the flight safety demonstration," it is said without a hint of irony.

One flight attendant has become something of a mascot for the airline, thanks to his exuberant safety displays. He's appeared across the internet in viral videos and memes, spreading laughter.

His latest outing was captured on Monday during a Westjet flight from Alberta, Canada, to Arizona.

"He's a bit of a celebrity and you're about to see why," his colleague can be heard saying in a video recorded by fascinated passengers.

The smartly dressed, deadpan attendant gives nothing away about his act.

In moments the cabin is a captivated by the humorous performance.

With highlights involving a prop safety belt and an oxygen mask, at one point the theatrical airhost pretends to spark the metal ends of the belt buckles as if they were live cables.

"This fella caught my eye as he was just bursting with an energy that seemed absolutely contagious," one passenger told the Mail Online.

"When he started the safety demo we were immediately captivated! I can honestly say that in all of my 61 years, I have never ever seen a flight attendant captivate the passengers like this.

"Everybody actually clapped when he was finished and then something crazy happened, we all watched the French version too!"

For each demonstration he receives rapturous applause.

If all safety instructions were as entertaining as this there would be no danger of losing passengers to the distractions such as mobile phones or paperbacks.

Never breaking character, he is a consummate professional.

The attendant who was identified by Mashable as Michael McAdam has been perfecting this skit for almost ten years. He first burst into the public conscience in a series of viral videos in 2011.

Since then his videos have gained millions of views, shared on social media pages such as I Love My Job and the networks of airline professionals.

And, thanks to Canada's francophone population, passengers enjoy back to back performances – once in English and another time through in French.

Encore!