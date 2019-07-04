Time, they say, is money and for a mere US$56 million (NZ$83 million) you can now buy back hours of time spent in the air with your own near-supersonic jet.

The G600 is Gulfstream's latest manoeuvre to get the ultra-rich where they're going ultra-quickly.

Travelling at Mach 0.925 - or just under the speed of sound - the luxury private jet is one of the fastest to be certified by the US Federal Aviation Authority.

And wherever your heading to in a hurry, there's room for up to 19 passengers taking journeys of over 12,000km. That's the equivalent of Auckland to Seattle, or Queenstown to Mumbai in a single trip.

Designed by Gulfstream Aerospace the aircraft is an improvement on the older G500 and G650 Extended Range models favoured by oil tycoons, Saudi royals and the super-rich.

It's an the latest model by the manufacturer of the G650ER, the private jet that Elon Musk clocked up his 2414016km record in what he called "most painful year." Perhaps it might have been more comfortable in the G600?

Cruising at an altitude of 15,545 metres offering views through its 14 71-centimetre windows, you might feel the ride is over too quickly.

Quiet luxury: Passengers can converse normally even travelling at the speed of sound. Photo / Supplied

The interior is designed to be as tranquil as possible. At maximum altitude the pressurised cabin is flushed with fresh air every two minutes to combat jet lag.

And, according to the Gulfstream website, the "cabin is so quiet passengers can converse at normal voice levels even while in flight at near the speed of sound."

The luxury spreads from the cabin to the cockpit, with touch screens and tactile pilot controls.

Positive feedback: The cockpit is one of the first civilian aircraft to feature 'active sidestick technology'. Photo / Supplied

In a first for civilian air transport the 'active sidestick technology' allows pilots to 'feel' the flight conditions.

On the plane's handling. "This provides good situational awareness between the pilots — they can both see and feel their sidesticks moving," said BAE Systems director Adam Taylor told Aviation Week.

Don't expect to be getting your private jet in a hurry though.

The current waiting period is two-and-a-half years for delivery, and there is likely to be a big demand. Well, as a big a demand as there can be for a $100 million plane. It's clearly not for everyone.

The G600 is the latest near-super sonic private jet by the manufacturer Gulfstream. Photo / Supplied

Gulfstream are the most popular make of private jet in the market, accounting for just over half the wings belonging to the 1-per-cent.

Max Range:

12,038 km or roughly, Auckland to Seattle

Speed:

Mach 0.925 or 1111km per hour

Length:

29.29 m

Span:

28.70 m

Engines:

Two Pratt & Whitney PW815GA

Passengers:

Up to 19 with room to sleep 9

Max load on takeoff:

42,910 kg