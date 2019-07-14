A shining segment of a career in dance opened a world of new tastes and sights.

KATIE BURTON

Between 2008 and 2012 I travelled the world as a dancer in a glowing robot suit for Vospertron Neon Dance and Multimedia Technology, owned and operated by Peter Vosper. We danced for global companies such as Hyundai, as well as at small-scale expos, award dinners, and other promotional gigs.

We were often invited to perform for one-off events, which meant travelling for days just for a single four-minute show.

I was lucky enough to tour around Madrid, New Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Cochin, Ho Chi Minh City, the Gold Coast, and Cairo.



At our first show for the Delhi Car Expo the organisers didn't realise that our suits only glowed when the lights were out, so we had to dance under fluorescent lights, rendering our suits useless. Luckily we were performing four shows a day for two weeks, so there were multiple opportunities to get it right.

Because we had a substantial amount of downtime in Delhi, the other dancers and I were able to explore the city. I learned there is no such thing as a "mild" curry in India, to haggle over every purchase, and how delicious street food and the local beer was.

Cairo was also a highlight. We were there during a period of violence and upheaval in the city, however the hotel where we were performing was right on the outskirts and far away from any conflict.

After our show we were taken on a tour of the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx. These ancient relics were truly awe inspiring. Gazing up at them I felt immense gratitude that my dance career had taken me all over the world. I can't wait to see where it will take me next.

Katie Burton will be performing in Foster Dance Group's Orchids. at Auckland's Q Theatre from July 17-20, and Wellington's Circa Theatre from July 24-27.