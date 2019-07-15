Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries.

Firstly, thank you so much to all our amazing readers who offered their recommendations to the "Insurance-less couple" of two weeks ago.

I have spoken to Sandra from Health & Travel Insurance Brokers and she was delighted to hear how well-recommended her business is. She says, "We cannot guarantee outcomes, but we work pretty hard to look at all possible options, including trying to be a little bit outside of the box.

"The only thing we ask is that people give us a bit of time to work through options – you'd be amazed at how many people leave arranging travel insurance to the last minute, which makes things pretty difficult if it is a complex health issue."

We have used Health and Travel Insurance Brokers in Hamilton several times for overseas travel insurance. My husband has a serious heart condition and has a pacemaker and I have to take blood pressure pills - and we were both covered. This particular cover ends if you are 70 or over. Sandra can help those over 70 but you would have to check. We have found Sandra extremely helpful and would highly recommend her. Hoping this may be of some help.

-Julia

Last year I had chemo, surgery, chemo again. Got an all clear. Wanted to go to Noosa for some sunshine. I was turned down by AMI (with whom I have my house, car and contents insurance and have done so for 50 years). Finally got a broker in Hamilton who got me insurance with Cover More. Not for pre-existing conditions, but handy to have if I lose a bag or break a leg! Online application engines decline at the very mention of cancer! Ridiculous.

-Helen.

I have been reading this week's Travel magazine and my husband and I have also had trouble, to do with spinal injuries. We have found that Cover More Travel Insurance will cover him whereas the firms mentioned in the letter from Insurance-less couple will not.

-Cruiselovers

All is not lost for this couple! My husband was seriously ill and fortunately recovered. We found out through word of mouth about Sandra at Health & Travel Insurance Brokers in Hamilton. She has been very helpful for our overseas travels. I wish them a happy and safe trip.

-Ruth

A few years ago, while on holiday my elderly mum suffered a mini heart attack. All taken care of by insurance and the Australian medical system. On return to NZ she had related health issues and she has a number of pre-existing conditions too. Almost a year later, similar issues with insurers. Happy story - she eventually got insurance through Allianz.

-Anon

Health & Travel Insurance Brokers

07 855 0772

sandra@healthandtravel.co.nz

Allianz Partners

0800 630 117

help@allianz-assistance.co.nz

Cover More

0800 500 225