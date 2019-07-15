Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries.

Firstly, thank you so much to all our amazing readers who offered their recommendations to the "Insurance-less couple" of two weeks ago.

I have spoken to Sandra from Health & Travel Insurance Brokers and she was delighted to hear how well-recommended her business is. She says, "We cannot guarantee outcomes, but we work pretty hard to look at all possible options, including trying to be a little bit outside of the box.

"The only thing we ask is that people give us a bit of time to work through options – you'd be amazed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Reader feedback:

Related articles: