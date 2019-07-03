A passenger has complained of being abused by a team of rugby players on her EasyJet flight to Lisbon.

The French rugby players boarded Rachel Dickhute's flight from Bordeaux on the 28th of June while clearly intoxicated, she told The Sun Online.

"There was a team of rugby players that were allowed to board after consuming copious amounts of alcohol prior to the flights," said the 33-year-old travel blogger from California.

"I made a complaint at the gate that I, among others, had already been harassed by this group prior to boarding."

Advertisement

Rachael Dickhute raised concerns after the terrifying situation. Photo / Supplied

In spite of Dickhute's protests the whole team were allowed to get on the plane. From there the problems only continued.

The traveller took to Twitter to share videos of the disgraceful behaviour. Filming a player seated two rows behind, to her horror he igniting an electronic "vape" device and began smoking.

"After being harassed by a rowdy disrespectful 'rugby' team on @easyjet flight they started smoking on the plane! They were denied alcohol and were laying down in the aisles obstructing passengers," Ms Dickhute shared via Twitter.

Crew refused to serve the rugby players alcohol, but it was clearly too late by the time they were let on the plane. At one point Dickhute was almost hit by a shoe that was hurled at her head whilst filming the team.

Vape on a plane: Dickhute filmed the rugby players smoking unchallenged on the plane. Photo / Supplied

She was not pleased. Dickhute once again took to Twitter to call out the budget carrier on what she saw as double standards.

"So @easyjet will kick a woman off a plane for dressing 'too revealingly' yet they won't when a drunk group of men are harassing passengers and smoking?"

Referring to an incident last week when a mother was refused boarding to an EasyJet plane following "concerns about her clothing", Dickhute felt that the budget carrier was not applying its rules on passenger behaviour fairly or evenly.

"One of the other passengers was in tears because it was such a disruptive experience that she was concerned for her safety," she told The Sun.

In spite of assurances that the team would be escorted off the plane by police, none showed up.

Instead other passengers had to ride on a shuttle bus to the terminal with the team while they "screamed profanities" and were "sick from drinking."

"I am appalled at the lack of control the staff exuded over these dangerous men," she told The Sun.

"It was horrifying.

"The gross negligence that was witnessed for other passengers' safety and wellbeing was appalling.

"The staff on the ground, as well as in the air, had more than enough proof and visible evidence and complaints that the group should not have boarded.

"I even spoke to the captain and head flight attendant after showing them proof that the passenger was smoking.

'An entire French rugby team harassed passengers and flight attendants' claimed Dickhute. Photo / Supplied

"No one should have to experience this while flying, nor ever. The verbal and sexual harassment I received was disgraceful.

"We were terrified they would do something, as the rest of us were outnumbered."

When asked for statement a spokesperson for the airline responded with the following:

"The Captain of flight EZY7638 from Bordeaux to Lisbon on June 28 was unhappy with the disruptive behaviour of some passengers on-board, and although they requested that police meet the aircraft on arrival to deal with the matter, unfortunately no officers were available to do so.

"We will not tolerate disruptive behaviour, and EasyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet's priority."