Tim Roxborogh on the joys of moaning about your holiday

Barry Gibb, Myanmar and losing my much-loved Nokia phone

Somewhere in Myanmar is my old Nokia phone. This was the model of phone that both made and broke Nokia; it was a phenomenon that changed the mobile phone industry, while also being systematic of a company that would then ultimately struggle to move with the times. It wasn't just Nokia. It was the year 2013 and I was on holiday in the country formerly known as Burma and for some reason, I just couldn't let go of my old Nokia