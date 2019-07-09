Anastasia Hedge escapes the heat and finds luxury is kicked out of the park in the home of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

HOW TO GET AROUND

In 46C heat, and climbing in summer, walking isn't recommended. We managed to cover a lot of ground by car. Six-lane highways make driving a pleasure. I was surprised not to see one traffic jam, but it was summer and we were travelling at off-peak times. Doha's Metro is under construction but the pressure is on to have it ready for the start of the 2022 World Cup when it will take throngs

Related articles:

Checklist