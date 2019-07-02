Stephanie Holmes stays at the Berkeley River Lodge,in the eastern Kimberley, Western Australia.

Getting there

: Berkeley River Lodge is Australia's most remote luxury lodge, hence the only way in is by small plane or boat.

Check-in experience: We were the first guests of the season, so the staff were ready and waiting to welcome us. The lodge is closed over the wet season, reopening in early April. Arriving early in the morning, breakfast was laid out for us, which we enjoyed before heading out on our first tour of the day.

Price : A couple would pay $3000

