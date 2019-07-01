Eleanor Barker answers your travel queries.

Planning our honeymoon to Bali! Looking for all kinds of recommendations.
Alex

Spend a few days in different places! Ubud is a good base for day trips. It feels like a jungle, even though it is very popular with tourists. The Kayon Resort in Ubud is honeymoon-worthy. Villas have private pools and the staff are amazing. For a fancy meal, visit Locavore in Ubud. Do a white water rafting tour, Bintang Rafting come highly recommended. Got to visit the monkey forest, but get your shots! Get Bali Guide tours is a great company with a

