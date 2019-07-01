Deal of the week: Beyond the Pyramids

A 16-day Classic Egypt and Jordan small-group tour will take you from the Valley of the Kings to the ruins of Petra.

This Peregrine Adventures journey is priced from $6815pp, twin-share. That price covers your hotel accommodation, one-night on a sleeper train, four nights in a riverboat, one night in a Bedouin camp, 15 breakfasts, five lunches, 11 dinners, transport and activities. The tour departs Cairo and finishes in Amman. Book by July 15. Choose your travel from selected departure dates between September 5 and October 3. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Navigate the New Year

Explore your own country and its coastline on a new cruise liner, the Explorer Dream. Departing from Auckland on December 29 this cruise will sail you into the New Year on a seven-night round trip, visiting Dunedin and Wellington. Priced from $1595pp, twin-share, for an Inside Cabin, all meals and on-board entertainment are included.

Book now to secure a fare discounted by up to 20 per cent. Book by July 31.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040or helloworld.co.nz



California Dreaming?

Follow the sun-kissed California coast, cruising the scenic 17-Mile Drive into Monterey and Cannery Row, the street immortalised by author John Steinbeck.

An eight-day Northern California tour is priced from $3595pp, twin-share. Everything is covered from accommodation, seven breakfasts, one lunch, four dinners, transport and activities. The round trip departs San Francisco and heads to Napa, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite National Park, Salinas Valley, Monterey, and Carmel. Book by July 24 for the April 11 departure. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Advertisement

Great Australian road trip

Head out on the highway to explore the Great Ocean Rd in South Australia; your accommodation along the way is all pre-arranged. This five-night Self Drive Experience is $799pp, twin-share. Beginning in Melbourne, pack up your rental car and follow the itinerary, which will take you nearly 200km on the first day for a night in Apollo Bay. Day Two is Port Fairy, 188km away, then Robe, the Barossa and into Adelaide. Travel between October 1 and 7. Book by September 30.

Contact: Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



A bit of razzle dazzle

Broadway musical Chicago offers one show-stopping song after another with some super-slick dancing. An A-Reserve ticket to the Melbourne show comes with a two-night accommodation package, priced from $339pp, twin-share. Available for travel from December 20 to January 19 or between February 3 and 23, the deadline for booking is September 30. Airfares from New Zealand can also be arranged.

Contact: Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

Trip Notes: Actress Michelle Langstone on what travel has taught her

Trip Notes: Michelle Langstone is on the Podcast

We discuss world's best destinations, our trips and tips with 800 Words actress Michelle Langstone.

Subscribe to Trip Notes, Herald Travel's new podcast, at iHeartRadio, Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. For more travel inspiration, go to intrepidtravel.com